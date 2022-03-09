Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Date Revealed

The Xiaomi 12 series had officially made its debut in the Chinese market last year, however, now the company seems to be all set to make the series live in the international markets as well. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be launching its upcoming lineup via a special launch event scheduled for March 15th.

According to the details shared by the company via its Twitter handle, the event will start at 5:00 PM (PKT) and will be live-streamed on several online platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook as well as Xiaomi’s own website.

The event will revolve around the theme of “Master Every Scene”. Speculations suggest that the event will unveil the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro as part of the lineup. As far as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is concerned, there’s little chance of it being part of the event at this point. Additionally, Xiaomi may also introduce some new smart wearables at the event but we’ll have to wait for more teasers for info about them.

Xiaomi 12 Series Specifications

As the series was launched in China several months ago, we already know what to expect from the flagship lineup. Here’s what we know:

Starting with the display, while the vanilla Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28″ AMOLED display, the upgraded 12 Pro features a bigger 6.73″ LTPO-supported AMOLED display. However, both devices support a standard 120Hz refresh rate with the higher-end Xiaomi 12 Pro supporting a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, both the Xiaomi 12 devices house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of the battery, the standard model comes with a 4,500mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro bags a slightly bigger 4,600mAh unit. The base model maxes out at 67W wired fast charging, though the 12 Pro supports up to 120W wired fast charging.

For photography, Xiaomi 12 series houses a triple-lens setup. The 12 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP portrait sensor while the standard model, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor.

As far as the price of the Xiaomi 12 series is concerned, it is rumored to start somewhere around €700 (~$874) for the base variant going up to €1,099 (~$ 1,201) for the upgraded Xiaomi 12 Pro model, all in their base 128GB storage configurations. Although the global prices have not yet been confirmed by the company as of yet, we expect more information about the global release of the Xiaomi 12 series to surface ahead of its launch.