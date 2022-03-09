Xiaomi 12 Ultra to Have a 4900mAh Battery With 120W Charging

Earlier reports had revealed that Xiaomi 12 Ultra is possibly delayed till the second half of 2022 as it will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC instead of the previously reported Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

However, this doesn’t stop the leaks from surfacing online. A popular tipster Digital Chat Station has now unveiled some specs regarding the smartphone’s battery and charging, on Weibo.

According to recently revealed specs, the Xiaomi flagship will bag a 4900 mAh battery with support for 120W super-fast charging. The capacity, however, is still slightly lower than the Mi 11 Ultra, which came with a 5,000mAh power pack.

From the report, one of the key aspects of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is that the 4900 mAh battery has a single cell as opposed to dual-cell batteries used by most manufacturers for faster-charging speeds. Xiaomi has also done this with the 12 Pro using the Surge P1 charging chip, allowing it to achieve 120W fast charging. This was completely impossible for single-cell batteries in the past.

Additionally, the most significant advantage of single-cell compared to dual-cell is that it can save more space internally, leaving space for additional components.

Rumored Specification of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Other than this, another tipster @Shadow_leaks has recently shared some of the key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. As per the leaks, the smartphone will sport a 6.73″ 2K E5 AMOLED display with a standard 120Hz refresh rate. The device may also come with an IP68 water and dust resistant certification.

In terms of optics, the tipster reveals that the smartphone will house a triple-lens setup, featuring two 50MP Sony IMX766 cameras working as the primary and ultrawide sensors, supported by a 48MP telephoto lens. The device might also include a 16-megapixel portrait lens.

On the software end, the 12 Ultra will likely boot Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box and will feature stereo speakers to provide a better audio experience to the users.

However, given that there’s no official word from the company regarding the official launch or the spec sheet of this upcoming smartphone, we suggest readers take these specifications with a pinch of salt.