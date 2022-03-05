Xiaomi is Launching a Rugged Smartwatch and 12 Series Phones This Month [Images]

Xiaomi will be holding a global launch event on the 15th of March for the release of its Xiaomi 12 series flagship phones, several months after the company launched them in China (December 2021). Now new reports have revealed that the Watch S1 Active will also be revealed during the same event.

Here’s what we know about the Watch S1 and Xiaomi 12 phones.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

Tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed a leaked press render of the Watch S1 Active. The tipster revealed that the watch may be a new variant of the Watch S1, announced with the Xiaomi 12 lineup in China.

Your first look at the official renders of upcoming Xiaomi Watch S1 Active — and it looks so good! I love the design, it's bold & clean. Also, renders of Xiaomi 12X Pro, 12 & 12X global variants with the 5G badge & 3 color options. Please credit & link: https://t.co/WC65eWRBUY pic.twitter.com/wxOgwfSqzC — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 4, 2022

The renders display a rugged design with a round display, a metallic case with two hardware keys, and includes silicone straps. The bezels feature Home, Sport, Outdoor, and Active.

The device features two buttons on the left side which are not available in the leaked renders. The watch will be available in black, blue, and white colors.

Xiaomi 12 Series

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro were launched in dark grey, blue, and pink colors in China. Other leaks have revealed that the Xiaomi 12X and 12 will come with 8GB RAM with internal storage capacities with 128GB and 256GB globally.

The smartphones are expected to retail for $657 to $766.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, will be available with 8GB or 12GB RAM variations and internal storage capacities of 256GB. The smartphone is expected to retail for $1202.