28-Foot-Long Baleen Whale Found Near Karachi [Video]

A massive Baleen Whale was found dead along the coast of Manora Island near Karachi on Wednesday, attracting a massive crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the marine giant.

According to details, the fishermen were fishing in the sea near Manora Island like they would do every day when they found a 28-foot-long and 8-foot-wide dead whale washed ashore.

The fishermen, however, didn’t report the incident to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department. They took away the dead whale from the coast of Manora Island to Karachi Fish Harbor without any intervention from the authorities.

Here is the video of the Baleen Whale:

Earlier this month, fishermen had accidentally caught a 200-kg shark while fishing in the sea near Kund Malir beach near Karachi.

One of the fishermen had said that this is the biggest shark species found in the open sea along Pakistan’s coast and has been sighted previously on different occasions.