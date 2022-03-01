Fishermen Accidentally Catch 200 Kg Shark Near Karachi

Fishermen caught a large shark while fishing near the coast of Karachi earlier today, attracting a massive crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the marine giant.

According to details, the fishermen were fishing in the sea near Kund Malir like they would do every day when a shark weighing over 200 kg got caught in their nets.

Speaking in this regard, one of the fishermen said that this is the biggest shark species found in the open sea along Pakistan’s coast and has been sighted previously on different occasions.

This isn’t the first time that Pakistani fishermen have caught sharks in their nets. Like the rest of the world, most of the shark species found in Pakistani waters are either vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered.

Last year in September, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) claimed that more than one-third of total shark species are facing the threat of extinction.

The IUCN was the second such study to be conducted since 2014. A similar study in January last year found that the global shark population has decreased by over 70% in the past 50 years.