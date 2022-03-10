Australia Offers to Bring Back Iconic Tri-Series Involving Pakistan and India

Cricket fans consider the Ashes series between England and Australia as the biggest rivalry in cricket but Pakistan-India cricket matches offer more excitement than any other contest. There are few sporting events that can match the level of excitement and viewership that India vs Pakistan matches generate.

Over the years, due to the political tensions between the two countries, cricket has suffered a lot but Cricket Australia Chief Executive, Nick Hockley, offered that Australia is ready to host a tri-series involving India and Pakistan.

Talking to the media, Nick Hockley said that the two biggest cricketing nations of Asia have confined their cricket to events like World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup and have not played bilateral series since 2012-13 while matches between them are something that “everyone wants to see in world cricket”.

ALSO READ Fawad Chaudhry Lashes Out at Ramiz Raja Over Poor Pindi Pitch

Hockley further said that Cricket Australia has not discussed the proposal with PCB and BCCI but the board would be happy to host Pakistan and India in a tri-series as they had contested the tri-series back in 2000 in Australia.

“Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It’s worked well in the past. We’d be very open to hosting matches. There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia,” he said.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, had proposed an annual four-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England to be hosted on a rotational basis by the teams but the BCCI showed no interest in the proposal.

It is pertinent to mention that the arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year on October 23 while last year, Babar Azam led Pakistan outclassed the Men in Blue at the 2021 T20 World Cup with a 10-wicket win, their first over India at the World Cup.