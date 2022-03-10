Imam-ul-Haq Trolls People Who Call Him ‘Parchi’ After Record-Breaking Test

Pakistan left-handed opener, Imam-ul-Haq scored his maiden Test hundred after 11 matches and almost three years since his debut in Test cricket but experts remain unconvinced as the Rawalpindi pitch was labeled as flat and helpful for batters.

While responding to the criticism in a virtual press conference, Imam said that the curators who prepared the Pindi pitch were not his relatives. He said that even the Australian top-class batters failed to score a century on Pindi’s wicket. In his remarks, Imam took a dig at his critics especially because he is labeled as a Parchi by a number of fans, cricket experts and former cricketers.

“Rawalpindi wicket curators were not my relatives, no Australian player could score a century on a Pindi wicket. Whatever I do, criticism will continue, but I don’t care,” he responded.

While expressing satisfaction over his performance in the first Test, Imam, who scored a century in both innings, said that he will try his best to live up to the expectations in Karachi’s Test. “Karachi Test will be very important, I hope the result of the match will come out.”

Imam further said that when he was out of the national setup, he continued to work hard, performed well at the domestic level, and tried to get the opportunity to do well in the Test side like he is performing in white-ball cricket.

“Being a permanent member of the ODI cricket team, I will try to maintain the continuity of good performance in Test cricket as well.”

While commenting on the Rawalpindi pitch, Imam said it is the right of every home team to prepare pitches to support them. “Cricket Australia does not curate pitches on our advice when we tour Australia either. Every team curates pitches based on their strengths. It does not matter the type of pitch, my job is to perform,” he said.