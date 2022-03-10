Metro Bus Service to Islamabad Airport is Starting from Next Month

The third-party pre-shipment inspection of busses for metro bus project from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport has been completed with the bus service expected to start from next month, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The ship transporting the busses will start its journey to Karachi on March 15, 2022. The ship is expected to arrive from China in 20 days after the start of the journey.

The Capital Development Authority plans to run 30 busses on the route, however, the current shipment that will arrive in the first week of April is carrying 15 busses.

The trial run of the metro bus from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport will start in the first week of April, after the arrival of the busses. The launch of the bus service will improve the public transport facilities in the city.