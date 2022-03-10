Pakistan Cricket Team Receives Good News Ahead of 2nd Test Match

Pakistan cricket team has received a piece of good news ahead of the second Test match as the all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, has tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be available for the Karachi Test match.

The unavailability of the all-rounder for the first Test had compelled Babar Azam to play seven batters and four regular bowlers, disturbing the balance of the team.

According to the details, the Pakistan all-rounder had tested positive for COVID-19 on his arrival in Karachi and was advised to keep himself isolated. However, his COVID-19 test was re-conducted today which came out negative.

The management allowed Faheem Ashraf to partake in today’s practice session as well, however, he reached the stadium late and could not take part in the practice session at the National Stadium in Karachi.

As per the report, Faheem Ashraf and right-arm fast bowler, Hassan Ali, are likely to replace Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed in the second Test match.

Pakistan and Australia will play their second Test of the three-match Test series at the National Stadium Karachi from March 12. The first Test match at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.