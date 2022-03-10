Pakistan’s First Batch of Halal Meat Exported to Uzbekistan

Pakistan’s first consignment of 18 metric tons of halal meat has been successfully exported from Karachi to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said in a tweet that the meat consignment would reach Tashkent in a week.

He added that the Commerce Ministry’s ‘Silk Route Reconnect’ policy for Central Asia Republics (CARs) and beyond is now bearing fruit.

We are pleased to share that the first shipment of 18 MT of Halal meat from 🇵🇰 has been dispatched from Karachi to Tashkent 🇺🇿 (Uzbekistan). It would reach Tashkent within a week.

MOC’s Silk Route Reconnect policy for Central Asia Republics (CARs) & beyond is now bearing 1/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 10, 2022

ALSO READ Govt to Introduce First Ever Policy for Livestock Industry

Dawood mentioned, “For the last year and a half, we been extensively engaged with CARs. PTA and Transit Trade Agreement have been signed with Uzbekistan. Similar agreements are being explored with other CARs.”

For other merchants currently working under the country’s growing backdrop of meat exports, he said, “We urge our exporters to utilize this new window opportunity.”

In retrospect, Pakistan’s meat exports have grown steadily over the last decade as manufacturers strive to meet international food and sanitary standards by investing in innovative gear and modern methods. Pakistan’s meat exports include raw and frozen beef, mutton, lamb, and chicken. Furthermore, the by-products exports include casing, bones, horns and hooves, and gelatin.

These exports are largely directed to the Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports to countries such as Hong Kong, the Maldives, and Vietnam are also growing.

ALSO READ Pakistani and US Businessmen Meet Assistant US Trade Representative

To recall, Pakistan’s Tata Best Foods Limited exported the country’s first-ever consignment of meat to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in November 2021. Furthermore, Jordan and Egypt have emerged as new markets for Pakistan’s meat industry.

Besides Tata Best Foods Limited, the other slaughterhouses that have been approved for the export of meat to Jordan include The Organic Meat Company Limited and Tazij Meat and Food.