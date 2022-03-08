Pakistani and US Businessmen Meet Assistant US Trade Representative

US Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler hosted a roundtable bringing together leaders of major US and Pakistani businesses with Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson.

Chargé d’affaires Aggeler highlighted the importance of strengthening the US-Pakistani economic relationship.

“For years, the United States has been Pakistan’s largest export market and one of Pakistan’s largest sources of foreign investment,” she said. “The roundtable with AUSTR Wilson allowed us to discuss Pakistan’s business climate and brainstorm ways to strengthen our economic and commercial ties,” she added.

Wilson shared USTR’s perspectives on trade and investment, including the challenges and opportunities to expand US-Pakistani commerce. Private sector participants shared their views on Pakistan’s business climate and their desire to expand commerce.

Assistant USTR Christopher Wilson noted, “I appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from Pakistan’s business community about their aspirations for US-Pakistan trade relations, and to convey a summary of the US government’s policy priorities as we seek to strengthen commercial ties and Pakistan’s business climate.”