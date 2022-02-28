Govt to Introduce First Ever Policy for Livestock Industry

The first-ever policy for the development of the livestock industry in the country was drafted. Food security, poverty reduction, and increase in national income are among the key targets of the policy.

The policy also plans to increase the current Rs. 53 billion halal meat exports. The share of agriculture in the country is 60.7 percent, and economic growth is 11.6 percent, but the livestock sector has been inconsistent in the past. However, the incumbent government drafted the first livestock policy for food security, poverty reduction, and increase in national income, intending to double the digit growth in the livestock sector by 2025 with the help of the private sector.

According to the policy document, the employment of more than 8 million farmers in Pakistan is related to livestock, and the annual growth of this sector is only 4 percent. Pakistan annually exports halal meat and products worth more than Rs. 53 billion. The policy is targeting to increase the exports of halal meat, milk, butter, and other products.

According to the proposed draft policy, Pakistan has the potential to become a world leader in the livestock sector in the next ten years. In addition, modern organic livestock farming is planned to boost the number of farm animals, which currently lie at 120 million, and legislation will also be enacted to establish Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Authority. Emphasis has been placed on allocating more funds for research on food safety, and modern laboratory systems.

The policy has also proposed the establishment of model mat production farms. It is proposed to give priority to trade in live animals and livestock products.

Commerce Adviser, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, said that after reviewing the proposed policy, an implementation strategy will be prepared.