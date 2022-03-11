PCB Responds After ICC Penalizes Pindi Pitch

Pakistan Cricket Board has released its official statement after the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch “below average” and penalized it with one demerit point.

While assuring improvement of pitches in the future, the PCB spokesperson said that the cricket board accepts the decision and penalty awarded by the ICC. Note here that this is the first time that ICC has penalized any Pakistani pitch.

When a venue accumulates five demerit points over a period of 5 years, the ICC suspends it from hosting international cricket matches for 12 months. 10 demerit points result in a suspension of 24 months.

“We note and accept the ICC’s decision. This is the first time any Pakistan venue has received a demerit point. The PCB wants to see and prepare pitches that provide an even and exciting contest between the bat and the ball. In this regard and in line with the PCB Chairman’s vision, a massive project to overhaul and relay all pitches in Pakistan is already underway.”

The spokesperson further said that they want to provide result-oriented wickets and enthrall the fans with exciting contests. He also said that PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja is very keen to improve the pitch condition in Pakistan.

Last year, Pakistan Cricket Board signed an agreement with Arif Habib Group to install two drop-in pitches in Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium in Karachi and Lahore.

“The PCB remains confident and optimistic that we will not only see good contests in the Karachi and Lahore Tests but in all future domestic international matches as well,” a PCB spokesman said.

As per the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, match referees will award one demerit point to venues with below-average pitches, while three and five demerit points will be awarded to venues with poor and unfit pitches, respectively.