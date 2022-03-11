PIA Launches Direct Flights to Baku

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Friday, announced that it would begin direct flights from Karachi and Lahore to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, next week.

The development comes days after PIA received formal approval from Azerbaijan’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate bi-weekly direct flights to its capital.

PIA Chief Executive, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik, also shared the development on his Twitter handle.

“PIA is proud to announce its inaugural flight from 16 Mar to Baku, from Lahore/Karachi,” PIA CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, announced after a meeting with Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

It was an honour & pleasure to meet HE Khazar Farhadov, found him a pleasant, sound professional, forthcoming & eager to strengthen existing bilateral relations bw the two brotherly countries, # PIA is proud to announce its inaugural flight from 16 Mar to Baku, from Lahore/ Kchi. https://t.co/5ImZU9SBG8 — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) March 9, 2022

As per details, the national airline will operate two direct flights every week, one from Karachi and another from Lahore, for which arrangements have already been made.

The first flight will take off from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on 16 March, and the second will take off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on 19 March.

The introduction of a new international route is part of PIA’s plan to expand its network to Central Asian Countries. In this regard, the flag carrier had recently announced flight operations from Lahore to Tashkent and Bishkek by the end of this month.