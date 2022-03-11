University of Peshawar to Remain Closed From Next Week

The teaching and non-teaching staff members of the University of Peshawar (UoP) have announced to go on strike from Monday over the unfulfillment of their demands.

The employees have already been observing a token strike and had given a one-week deadline to the government and the university administration to accept their 16 demands. The deadline is set to expire on Sunday.

Earlier, UoP Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mohammad Idrees, had issued a detailed statement in which he said that the administration had already accepted almost all the demands and that there was no justification for protest.

However, the protesting employees termed his claims ‘baseless’ and announced a complete strike and suspension of all academic and non-academic activities at the campus from Monday.

The decision of complete boycott was made in a meeting of the Joint Action Committee, comprising Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA), Class-III and Class-IV employees.

Besides, the meeting was also attended by the provincial president of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association, Prof. Dr. Shah Alam, and president of All Universities Employees Federation, Haji Salahuddin.

“The employees have been protesting in a democratic manner and they have repeatedly raised the problems faced by the university employees with authorities concerned. But no step has yet been taken to overcome the problems faced by them,” PUTA President, Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chitrali said.

He added that all activities at the university will remain suspended until their demands are accepted.