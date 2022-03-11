Here’s How Many People Ehsaas Panahgahs Served in 3 Years

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Panahgahs (Shelter Homes) have served over 20 million people with two nutritious meals a day during the past three years.

“The shelter homes have also provided night stay facility to over 4 million people in neat and clean settings across the country,” Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes, Naseem ur Rehman, told the state-run news agency, APP.

He said that Ehsaas Langar and Panahgahs are providing homelike hygienic and nutritious meals to 1,000 poor people and daily wagers in Islamabad. Each Panahgah is offering over 500 homeless people night stay in an eco-friendly, secured and healthy environment.

“Over 120 Panahgahs are operational across the country, whereas facilities like water, health, food, lavatories, and greenery are the hallmark of 25 Panahgahs,” PM’s focal person said, adding that these shelter homes help each dweller save up to Rs. 10,000 every month, which they could spend on their families.

Naseem ur Rehman said that Panahgahs were fully operational at over five main locations of the federal capital including Bara Kahu, Mandi Mor, Peshawar Mor, Tarlai, and Tarnol.

“Panahgahs are a practical demonstration of PM Imran Khan’s vision and this is a key initiative towards establishing a true welfare state on the pattern of Madina,” he said.

The focal person added that before establishing the shelter homes, people were forced to sleep on pavements and in public parks, in addition to facing starvation and other problems.