Govt Piles Up Rs. 3.7 Trillion Debt in 210 Days

The Federal Government’s debt, excluding IMF loans and other liabilities, swelled by 10 percent (Rs. 3.7 trillion) to Rs. 42.4 trillion, mainly due to external loans and currency depreciation during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year.

The figures show that the government has taken Rs. 17.6 billion loans on a daily basis to meet the financial requirements for running its business. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Government’s debt ballooned by Rs. 3,695 billion to Rs. 42,394 billion from Rs. 38,699 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The Federal Government has taken Rs. 1,146 billion fresh loans from local resources during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. During the period, the Federal Government’s domestic debt increased from Rs. 26,265 billion to Rs. 27,412 billion, especially due to GOP Ijara Sukuk three years and five years.

The long-term domestic debt of the federal government has increased while short-term debt decreased, which shows the government has adopted longer-term financing instead of short-term. The long-term domestic debt increased by Rs. 2,111 billion to Rs. 21,668 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Out of total domestic public debt, the Ijara Sukuk swelled by Rs. 818 billion to Rs. 1,483 billion from Rs. 665 billion during the period. The government has raised Rs. 1,000 billion from issuing Pakistan Investment Bonds in seven months of the current fiscal year. The government liabilities against the Pakistan Investment bonds increased to Rs. 15,588 billion from Rs. 14,590 billion during the above-mentioned period.

ALSO READ FBR to Suffer Massive Revenue Loss Due to Sales Tax Withdrawal on Crude Oil

The government loan against the Bai-Muajjal of Sukuk narrowed by Rs. 73 billion to Rs. 128 billion during the seven months of the current fiscal year. The report shows that the government’s outstanding also decreased against Prize Bonds by Rs. 82 billion to Rs. 372 billion from Rs. 444 billion during the period.

The government also raised Rs. 475 billion against the State Bank of Pakistan’s on-lending to the Government of Pakistan against the allocation of 1.95 billion SDR. The total unfunded debt slightly decreased from Rs. 3,646 billion to Rs. 3,609 billion during the seven months. Out of total unfunded debt, the debt stocks against saving schemes decreased by Rs. 25 billion from Rs. 3,498 billion to Rs. 3,473 billion, GP Fund also decreased by Rs. 12 billion from Rs. 101 billion to Rs. 89 billion during the period.

The short-term borrowing through market treasury bills squeezed by Rs. 976 billion to Rs. 5,304 billion from Rs. 6,680 during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. It shows that the government has retired Rs 976 billion loan which was raised from T-Bills.

The PTI-led Federal Government also raised more than Rs. 12 billion through Naya Pakistan Certificates and mounted Rs. 40 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The report shows that the external debt of the Federal Government has increased by Rs. 2,449 billion to Rs. 14,983 billion, mainly due to currency depreciation during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The report shows that, on average, Pak Rupee depreciated by Rs. 20 from Rs. 157 to Rs. 177 per USD during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. The government has availed only $5.7 billion (Rs. 970 billion) through fresh borrowing from the external side during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. The remaining Rs. 1.6 billion was mounted only due to currency variation during the seven months of the current fiscal year.

ALSO READ System Malfunction Disrupts NBP Operations Across Pakistan Again

THE government is also following the policy of long-term loans for external financing. It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF loan, deposits from China and Saudi Arabia to build foreign exchange reserves, and other guarantees are not included in these debt figures.