38% of Missing Persons Have Returned: Report

Enforced disappearances remain one of the most pressing challenges for the country as human rights organizations claim that thousands of citizens are still battling with enforced disappearance.

In this regard, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), headed by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, submitted a report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday.

According to the report, since March 2011, 8,463 citizens have been reported as missing, of which only 3,284 have been either traced or returned to their homes safely.

The COIED was formed in March 2011 to trace the missing persons and hold those behind their disappearance responsible. Since its inception, the OCIED has registered 8,463 complaints. 6,214 complaints have been addressed and 2,249 cases are still under investigation.

In 550 cases, relevant authorities did not produce the detainees before the OCIED despite production orders. 548 individuals are standing trial in cases linked with terrorism and criminal activities.

228 missing persons have been reported dead and 946 people are held under Action (in Aid of Civil Powers) Regulations, 2011. Lastly, the status of enforced disappearance has been removed from 1,178 cases as the individuals had either left homes at will or were kidnapped for ransom or personal enmity.