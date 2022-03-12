These Are Five Best Selling Cars of February 2022

The auto sector witnessed impressive sales figures before the end of 2021. However, the recent price hikes following the increased taxes and the restrictions on car financing have dampened its growth.

In February 2022, the automotive industry witnessed only a minor rise in vehicle sales. Companies including Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) reported considerably low sales compared to last month.

Conversely, Hyundai Nishat and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) saw a rise in sales, which also affected the overall figures as shown in the data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Overall, the following cars stood out as the best sellers of February 2022:

#5: Suzuki Wagon R

Wagon R, once again, broke into the top-five sellers in Pakistan. PSMC sold a remarkable 1,646 units of the Wagon R. These figures have landed the Wagon R among the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan for the 2nd consecutive time this year, making it a consistent top performer.

#4: Suzuki Cultus

Cultus has observed turbulent sales in Pakistan lately. The vehicle had fewer sales than the Corolla and the City for the past two months. In February 2022, PSMC sold 1,694 units of the Cultus, making it the fourth best-selling car of the month.

#3: Honda City

The new Honda City has evidently dethroned Toyota Yaris as the best-selling subcompact sedan in Pakistan. According to our sources, HACL sold 2,146 units of the City in February 2022, making it the second best-selling sedan in the country.

People have found the 6th gen City to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor — the fifth generation City. Although, its popularity will likely persuade HACL to keep it on sale in Pakistan for another decade. Let us hope that it’s not the case.

#2: Toyota Corolla

Despite having a relatively large price tag, Toyota Corolla has reclaimed the ‘best-selling sedan’ title in Pakistan, beating Honda City by a hair. Toyota IMC sold 2,203 units of the Corolla in February 2022, making it the second best-selling car of the month for the second consecutive time.

#1: Suzuki Alto

Being on the number one spot for the past several months, Suzuki Alto has become a fitting replacement for the legendary Mehran. PSMC sold 7,175 units of the Alto, making it the number one best-selling car in Pakistan for the 2nd consecutive month since the beginning of 2022.

Verdict

February 2022 revealed some interesting car sales figures due to the recent tax and price hikes. In the most intriguing development, Toyota Yaris, which was once the best-selling sedan in the market, didn’t even make it in the top 5.

Furthermore, even though Hyundai Tucson witnessed a massive rise in sales, it still couldn’t crack the 1000 unit mark. Overall, the demand for cars remains robust despite the rise in prices.