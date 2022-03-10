Changan Oshan X7 Vs. MG HS Vs. Haval H6 [Comparison]

In the land of high-tech luxury crossover SUVs, MG HS is currently the king. However, due to reports of its lengthy delivery times and the recent price hikes, its desirability has faded slightly.

Haval H6 is the second in contention for the most popular compact luxury SUV. However, like MG HS, it is also a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle and is, therefore, expensive and is hard to come by.

Changan recently debuted Oshan X7 in Pakistan which, in terms of features and price, has proven to be a serious threat to both, HS and H6.

Let us compare all three vehicles and find out which offers the best value:

Exterior Styling

Changan Oshan X7

In terms of looks, Changan Oshan X7 is restrained, but good-looking.

A large, gaping, mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of sleek LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a sporty front bumper, and a smooth hood design give the SUV an imposing, yet attractive look.

The side profile is similar to other crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels allowing for a sophisticated look.

The rear is also similar to most crossovers. A large, Audi-Esque lightbar spans across the rear of the SUV, accompanied by a silver strip, a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts. Overall, the Oshan X7 is a sharp-looking SUV.

MG HS

It is a common opinion that MG HS is one of the best-looking compact crossover SUVs in Pakistan due to its clean, yet regal look.

Upfront, headlights have a subtle, yet attractive design, with projector lamps and unique DRLs that also work as sequential indicators. A chrome trim piece surrounds the modern front grille, which houses a huge MG logo in the middle, adding to the SUV’s premium design.

The SUV looks standard from the side, but the 18-inch alloy wheels, chromed side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a chrome strip surround the A, B, and C pillars of the vehicle add flashiness to an otherwise subdued side profile.

The taillight looks similar to the 3rd generation BMW X3. Those, along with sharp reflectors, dual exhausts, and a scuff-plate-like trim below make for a fancy rear fascia. Overall, MG HS has a styling that screams opulence.

Haval H6

Haval H6’s design is typical, yet modernized. Its overall boxy silhouette complements the styling elements such as a modern-looking pair of dual projector headlamps, a huge chrome mesh grille, a simple but cutting-edge bumper design, and a squared-off front fascia, giving it an imposing stance.

The side profile is smooth and simple. The body-colored side mirrors and door handles, along with a single sharp crease that runs across the SUV’s shoulder line, give it a clean look. The chrome stripe around the windows and door sashes lend a slight cosmetic flair to an otherwise plain-looking side profile.

The rear clashes with the front in terms of design. While the front looks boxy and aggressive, the rear appears smooth and tame, almost like a minivan. The single lightbar at the back and the modern LED taillights allow for a modern look.

The small rear windshield and the smooth overall design make the rear resemble the KIA Sportage. Nevertheless, it is a good-looking SUV.

Interior Design

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7’s interior is relatively simple, yet attractive. Smooth lines and creases fill the cabin, which boasts up-market materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, allowing for a modern and dignified look.

The X7 is a D-segment crossover SUV with a spacious cabin that can seat up to seven passengers comfortably (in comfort variant only). Overall, the Oshan X7 has an interior that offers modernness, style, and practicality in equal measure.

MG HS

One of the key reasons behind the popularity of the MG HS is its premium feel. Overall, the cabin looks incredibly posh with stitched leather on the seats, door panels, and dashboard, which is complemented by the brushed aluminum trim pieces on air vents, around the gear-lever, around the instrument cluster, and on the bottom of the steering wheel.

The cabin space is enough to easily and comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. For a family of five, the HS is a practical and luxurious SUV.

Haval H6

The cabin design and layout of the H6 are clean and futuristic. The interior features good quality materials, while everything on the dash is either a screen, a dial, a small button, or a flat panel.

The steering also has a futuristic 3-spoke design, and the dashboard is almost as minimalistic as a modern EV. In terms of cabin space, the H6 is big enough to easily accommodate 5 passengers and their luggage.

Dimensions and Weight

The dimensions and weight of all three SUVs are as follows:

Dimensions Changan Oshan X7 MG HS Haval H6 Wheelbase 2,786 mm 2,720 mm 2,680 mm Length 4,730 mm 4,574 mm 4,653 mm Width 1,870 mm 1,876 mm 1,886 mm Height 1,720 mm 1,664 mm 1,730 mm Ground Clearance – 145 mm 161 mm Luggage Capacity 1,407 Liters (5 Seat Variant) 491 Liters (1,480 Liters w/ Rear Seats Folded Down) 600 Liters (1,480 Liters w/ Rear Seats Folded Down) Curb Weight – 1,520 KG 1,550 KG

Performance

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7 will have Changan’s latest 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The power goes to front-wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. The SUV is fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

The company claims that Oshan X7’s fuel economy is “surprisingly good”, however, no official figures are available at this time.

MG HS

HS comes with a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 160 hp and 250 nm of torque. All of that power is sent to the front wheels only via a 7-speed automatic transmission.

It consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes, both upfront and outback, with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

MG HS has a claimed fuel economy of 11 to 14 km/liter, which, given the size and the heft of the vehicle, seems to be an optimistic figure.

Haval H6

The H6 has only one powertrain option — the same 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back. Other than that it features disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology for optimal brakeforce.

Various international automotive outlets have reported the fuel economy of the H6 to be 10.2 km per liter, but the figure can vary based on road conditions and driving style.

Features

The following is a list of the convenience and safety features that all SUVs possess.

Specs and Features Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense MG HS Haval H6 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Front and Rear Camera 360° 360° 360° Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control Yes No No Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Adaptive Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Vehicle Diagnostics System Yes No No Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Yes Yes Collision Warning Yes No Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking Yes Yes Yes Airbags 4 6 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Yes Wireless Charging No Yes Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Parking Brake Electronic Electronic Electronic Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Yes No No ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

The prices of all three SUVs are as follows:

Changan Oshan X7

Comfort — Rs. 5,750,000

FutureSense — Rs. 5,950,000

MG HS

MG HS — Rs. 8,900,000

Haval H6

Standard Variant — Rs. 6,849,000

With the pricing of Oshan X7, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has declared war on multiple SUV segments in Pakistan. It is priced lesser than Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento, as well as MG HS and Haval H6.

Particularly for compact SUVs, Oshan X7 seems to be a serious threat in terms of value for money. Time will tell as to whether or not Oshan X7 will be able to penetrate the compact and the midsize SUV market simultaneously.