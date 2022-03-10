Tucson Records a Massive 473% Increase as Honda and Toyota Sales Plummet

The overall auto industry sales have risen marginally in February 2022. Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) in particular, have witnessed a sizeable decrease in monthly sales, according to the official monthly report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA).

The latest data suggests that the auto sector recorded a total of 21,706 car sales, recording a Month Over Month (MoM) increase of 5 percent and a Year Over Year (YoY) increase of 32 percent.

In February, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 4,630 units and recorded an MoM decrease of 32 percent, but a YoY increase of 6 percent in sales. Hyundai Nishat sold 1,469 cars in the same period, observing a massive MoM increase of 140 percent.

HACL sold 2,286 cars, recording an MoM decrease of 32 percent, but a YoY increase of 13 percent, while PSMC sold 12,668 units and recorded an MoM increase of 40 percent and a YoY increase of 42 percent.

The sales figures of some of the most popular vehicles in Pakistan are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales (PAMA Members Only)

Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in January 2021 Units Sold in February 2022 Month on Month %age Difference PSMC

Cultus 1,172 1,692 44% Alto 3,864 7,175 86% Wagon R 1,537 1,646 7% Bolan 956 1,070 12% Swift Discontinued N/a n/a Toyota IMC

Corolla 3,180 2,203 -31% Yaris 1,975 1,294 -34% Fortuner 422 333 -21% Hilux 641 507 -21% Honda Atlas

City & Civic 3,646 2,747 -25% BR-V 418 461 10% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 135 774 473% Sonata 172 221 28% Elantra 109 312 186%

As can be seen in the data, the poor sales of Toyota Yaris and Corolla have hurt Toyota IMC’s overall sales, while HACL observed the same issue due to the gradual discontinuation of the 10th generation Honda Civic.

Despite the absence of Suzuki Swift, PSMC managed to improve its sales significantly, which is largely due to an impressive comeback from Suzuki Alto. Hyundai Nishat also witnessed a huge bump in sales figures, mostly on account of Hyundai Tucson’s impressive numbers.

Overall, the demand for cars remained strong in Pakistan, despite the recent tax and price hikes.