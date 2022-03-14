Energy Minister Debunks Rumors of Petroleum Shortage

The country has a sufficient stock of petroleum products that can effectively cater to its domestic, commercial, and industrial needs for over a month, Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, has asserted.

These remarks from the Minister come after mainstream media reported that oil marketing companies (OMCs) and oil refineries have warned that the country could witness yet another petroleum crisis in the next few days.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar clarified that the country has diesel and petrol stocks of more than one month, adding that these are the highest stocks Pakistan has had ever for these two commodities.

The Minister called the reports that suggested that the country is left with just five days of petroleum products fake and said they are contrary to facts.

The country has Diesel and Petrol stocks of more than one month. This is the highest stocks cover since many years. Some newspapers have carried a news that only 5 days stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 14, 2022

On 28 February, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation and announced to reduce the prices of petroleum products and electricity. The announcement was contrary to the circumstance at that time because everyone was expecting a massive increase in the prices.

The premier also announced to freeze the prices of petroleum products until the next budget which is expected to be presented in the National Assembly in June.