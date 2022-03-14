Mohammad Hafeez Set to Participate in Dhaka Premier League

Although Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket, he has made himself available for selection in league cricket and is likely to play in the Dhaka Premier League.

Recently, the veteran all-rounder confirmed his availability for the league and said that he would be traveling to Bangladesh on March 15 to participate in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). However, his availability for the entire season is yet to be confirmed.

According to the source, Mohammad Hafeez will be representing Mohammedan Cricket Club in the league which will be held from March 15 to April 28 with 11 teams participating in the tournament.

Hafeez, who played 119 T20 Internationals for Pakistan, last played for Lahore Qalandars during the recently concluded PSL 7. Hafeez remained one of the key players for the franchise throughout the season and was awarded player of the match in the final.

The 41-year old represented Pakistan for 19 years and scored 3,652, 6,614, and 2,514 runs in 55 Tests, 218 One Day Internationals, and 119 T20Is. Hafeez, who remained one of the leading bowlers in the spin attack for Pakistan, took 53, 139, and 61 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.