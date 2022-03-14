Pakistan Cup Updated Standings, Results and Schedule

The sixth round of Pakistan Cup 2021/22 saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climb to the top of the table with their fifth victory in the competition. Meanwhile, Balochistan lost their second match of the tournament and moved down from first to third. Northern, on the other hand, moved down to the foot of the table with 5 losses in their first 6 matches.
Central Punjab and Southern Punjab played a high-scoring thriller with Southern Punjab emerging as victors by 2 wickets. Balochistan were unable to continue their fine form as they were bundled out on 126 as Sindh registered a 9-wicket victory. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defended their target as they defeated Northern by 29 runs.
Northern will be hoping to put in a much better performance as they face Central Punjab in their next match. Balochistan will face off against Southern Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Sindh in round 7.
Here are the results from Round 6:
|Fixture
|Winner
|Margin
|Venue
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
|Southern Punjab
|Won by 2 wickets
|Faisalabad
|Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Won by 29 runs
|Islamabad
|Sindh vs Balochistan
|Sindh
|Won by 9 wickets
|Multan
Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.678
|Sindh
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.505
|Balochistan
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.187
|Southern Punjab
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.506
|Central Punjab
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.588
|Northern
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-0.551
Here are the next round’s fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|16 March
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
|Multan
|16 March
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
|Islamabad
|16 March
|Northern vs Central Punjab
|Faisalabad