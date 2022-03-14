Pakistan Cup Updated Standings, Results and Schedule

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 14, 2022 | 1:00 pm

The sixth round of Pakistan Cup 2021/22 saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climb to the top of the table with their fifth victory in the competition. Meanwhile, Balochistan lost their second match of the tournament and moved down from first to third. Northern, on the other hand, moved down to the foot of the table with 5 losses in their first 6 matches.

ALSO READ

Central Punjab and Southern Punjab played a high-scoring thriller with Southern Punjab emerging as victors by 2 wickets. Balochistan were unable to continue their fine form as they were bundled out on 126 as Sindh registered a 9-wicket victory. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defended their target as they defeated Northern by 29 runs.

Northern will be hoping to put in a much better performance as they face Central Punjab in their next match. Balochistan will face off against Southern Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Sindh in round 7.

Here are the results from Round 6:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue
Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Southern Punjab Won by 2 wickets Faisalabad
Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Won by 29 runs Islamabad
Sindh vs Balochistan Sindh Won by 9 wickets Multan
ALSO READ

Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6 5 1 10 +0.678
Sindh 6 4 2 8 +0.505
Balochistan 6 4 2 8 +0.187
Southern Punjab 6 2 4 4 -0.506
Central Punjab 6 2 4 4 -0.588
Northern 6 1 5 2 -0.551

Here are the next round’s fixtures:

Date Match Venue
16 March Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Multan
16 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Islamabad
16 March Northern vs Central Punjab Faisalabad

Also Read

close
>