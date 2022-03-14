Sidra Ameen Sets a New Record in Women’s World Cup

Pakistan’s opening batter, Sidra Ameen registered the highest individual score for Pakistan in Women’s World Cup history as she smashed a brilliant century in the match against Bangladesh.
Sidra broke the record previously held by fellow opening partner, Nahida Khan, who scored 79 runs against South Africa in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.
The 29-year old scored 104 runs off 140 balls as her effort went in vain as Pakistan was unable to chase down the target set by Bangladesh in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup encounter. Bangladesh scored 234/7 in the first innings with Fargana Haque scoring 71 runs.
Pakistan got off to a solid start courtesy of Sidra and Nahida but lost the plot midway through the innings as they lost quick back-to-back wickets. Bangladesh managed to restrict Pakistan to 225/9 in their 50 overs as Pakistan lost by 9 runs.
Here are the highest individual scores for Pakistan in Women’s World Cup:
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|Opposition
|World Cup Edition
|Sidra Ameen
|104
|140
|Bangladesh
|2022
|Nahida Khan
|79
|101
|South Africa
|2017
|Bismah Maroof
|78*
|122
|Australia
|2022
|Nida Dar
|68*
|83
|India
|2013
|Omaima Sohail
|65
|104
|South Africa
|2022
This was Pakistan’s 4th consecutive loss in the ongoing World Cup. They previously lost to India, Australia, and South Africa. Pakistan’s next encounter is against West Indies on 21 March at Hamilton.
The Green Shirts have been unable to register a single victory in the past 18 matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will seriously need to reconsider its options and start rebuilding for the next Women’s World Cup.