Updated World Test Championship Points Table After West Indies vs England Draw

The Test match between England and West Indies ended in a draw as hosts were four down chasing 286 at the end of day five. The two teams are still at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Cricket Team To Play Tri-series in Ireland

West Indies faced England in the first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Jonny Bairstow’s 140 runs helped England post a 311 runs total in the first innings after early domination by West Indies bowlers. It was matched by Nkrumah Bonner’s 123 runs as West Indies mounted 375 runs in their first innings.

Joe Root and Zak Crawley scored centuries in their second innings while West Indies bowlers could bag only 6 wickets before England declared on 349. In the final innings, West Indies were four down for 147 while chasing 286 as the match ended without a result.

ALSO READ Marnus Labuschagne Seen Getting Useful Tips From Legendary Pakistani Batter

Australia and Pakistan are the table-toppers occupying the top two positions respectively. Two more matches for the World Test Championship are currently going on in which Pakistan and India are playing Australia and Sri Lanka respectively.

Following are current standings at WTC points table: