Ramiz Raja Sets Strange Conditions for Commentators Regarding Pitches

According to various reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman has asked the commentary panel to not discuss the pitch conditions during the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at National Stadium Karachi. The reports further revealed that the same instructions were given to the commentators during the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As it seems, the instructions have been given to minimize the criticism on pitches and avoid demerit points from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The pitch conditions during the two matches have been the talking point about the historic series so far. The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was given a below-average rating by the ICC as the batting-friendly conditions failed to produce a result. The pitch remained completely flat throughout the five days as batters scored heavily while the bowlers failed to get any assistance.

PCB chairman had responded to the criticism as he stated that the pitch was made according to the strengths of a depleted Pakistani side.

The cricketing fraternity had hoped that the pitch conditions in the second Test match at National Stadium Karachi would be different and there would be something on offer for both the batters and the bowlers. So far, the pitch has been eerily similar to the one in the previous Test with little to nothing on offer for the bowlers.

Australian batters found it comfortable to play on the surface for more than two days as they declared their innings after the first hour on day three. They scored 556/9 despite Pakistani bowlers’ attempt to restrict them.