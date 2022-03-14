Shoaib Malik Reveals His Discussions With Babar Azam Regarding Retirement

While there have been plenty of speculations regarding his retirement, Shoaib Malik believes that age is just a number and said that he has been performing well in batting, bowling, and even in the field.

“Despite my age, no one can claim that I am a liability. I have performed at the highest level – especially in the T20 format –and I have shown my worth with the ball, with the bat, and especially in the field,” said Malik.

Shoaib Malik, who has played 124 T20Is for Pakistan and is one of the most experienced cricketers, said in an interview, “I am thoroughly enjoying my cricket right now because I am utilizing all my experience and intensity during the games.”

The veteran all-rounder said that opening the innings with the bat is indeed a tough job but playing in the middle requires running between the wickets a bit more and that is where fitness truly comes in.

Speaking about his fitness, the former captain said, “You can always improve on fitness but I want to thank God Almighty because, for me, it is something that is naturally instilled in me.”

While answering a question regarding his participation and absence from Bangladesh and West Indies series, Malik explained that Babar Azam had asked him to play the series while Babar wanted to give the opportunity to a couple of youngsters in the West Indies series.

“I asked Babar to communicate with me, even if that means playing limited series. He told me to play the series against Bangladesh and I did. Following that, we had a series against West Indies and Babar said he wanted to play a couple of youngsters and I stepped aside and rested for that series,” he explained.

Malik further added that he has served Pakistan all his life and he has also requested Babar to inform him whether his services are required for the team or not.

“I have asked Babar to tell me clearly even if my services are no longer required because clarity is the most important thing for every cricketer, especially for those who have served Pakistan cricket for as long as I have,” Malik added.

“As I said, I have clear and open communication with Babar. I have not made up my mind about the World Cup because I want to retire with respect. If Babar asks me to play then I will play otherwise I will step aside respectfully,” Malik concluded.