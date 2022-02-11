Sania Mirza Opens Up on Shoaib Malik’s Retirement

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza has given her opinion regarding Shoaib Malik’s retirement. Seeing Shoaib Malik’s fitness, Sania Mirza is of the view that he can play for a few more years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Afghanistan Superstar Compares PSL With the Best T20 Leagues in the World

The veteran cricketer recently turned 40 but his fitness level is no less than the young players and Sania Mirza acknowledges it. Shoaib Malik’s retirement from T20I has been a trending topic after Muhammad Hafeez hung his boots recently.

Talking about Shoaib Malik’s fitness, wife Sania Mirza said, “Shoaib is exceptional. I always tell him that you are so blessed. He also works really hard, really works to be as strong and fit as he is.”

Appreciating the all-rounder, Sania Mirza declared him an epitome for everyone. “He is a very good example for a healthy living, healthy lifestyle”, the tennis star added.

Talking about Shoaib Malik’s future in the game, Sania Mirza said, “I think he can definitely play. I always tell him that if you are mentally able to keep playing, you can definitely keep playing for a few more years.”

Sania also claimed that there is no age for retirement and one should keep playing as long as one can contribute fully to the game. The 35-year-old had recently announced retirement from tennis, stating that by the end of 2022 she will call quits on her career as her body is no longer supporting her to be the best of herself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Frustrated Kane Williamson Wants to Cut Off His Arm

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik has no plans of ending his cricketing career at the moment. The 40-year-old all-rounder is currently playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing PSL 7.

Check out the PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.