TECNO to Launch its New Spark Phone in Pakistan Soon

After success in the Pakistani mobile market, TECNO is rumored to be preparing for a new addition to its Spark series.

The globally eminent smartphone brand TECNO has been working tirelessly in Pakistan for quite some time now. The brand has brought forward some great phones over the years with advanced technologies, pocket-friendly prices, and stylish designs.

Spark is TECNO’s famous mid-range series, bringing you quality devices at lower prices. Spark 8C is an entry mobile that is expected to be around PKR 19,499 to PKR 22,999.

According to sources, Spark 8C will be equipped with better memory and memory fusion features than any other phone in this range. Memory Fusion Technology is specially designed to channel RAM operations by using unused internal storage.

This means it can expand the memory of 4+128GB to 7+128GB and that of 3+64GB into 6+64GB maximum. Moreover, the phone is anticipated to provide efficient performance with a powerful processor and big battery.

The 90Hz refresh rate, great display, and handy body design will make it a user-friendly device.

The phone is expected to launch somewhere in mid-March 2022. Furthermore, the phone is being assembled in Pakistan to make it economical and pocket-friendly for the local consumers.

So, fingers crossed for this new Spark device to be soon launched in Pakistan. Stay tuned for more updates and much more about tech!