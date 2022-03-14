Updated World Test Championship Points Table as India Moves Up After Big Win

India has climbed up to the third spot in the World Test Championship points table after their convincing victory against Sri Lanka in the second Test match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has fallen down to the fifth spot after their second loss in the championship.

India registered a 2-0 cleansweep as they defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs. They had won the first match of the series by an innings and 222 runs.

Sri Lanka was unable to handle the spin-friendly conditions at Bengaluru as they were dismissed for 109 and 208. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a gritty century in the second innings but India was too good as Sri Lanka lost crucial points in the WTC.

Elsewhere, Australia remains at the top spot while Pakistan, for now, is still at the second spot in the latest WTC points table. Pakistan will fall down to the fourth spot if they lose their ongoing match against Australia at National Stadium Karachi.

Here is the updated WTC points table: