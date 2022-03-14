Ramiz Raja Opens Up on PSL’s Competition With IPL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan Super League (PSL) to compete with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and become the best franchise T20 league in the world.

While PSL is widely regarded as one of the best T20 leagues in the world, it still has some way to go to overtake the IPL and become the best T20 league in the world. There is no doubt that the quality of cricket is exceptional in the PSL and it arguably is even better than the IPL, but there are still some aspects that PSL needs to improve in order to compete with the IPL.

One such aspect is the money on offer to the franchises and the players which keeps top international stars from participating in the league. While PSL has made huge strides in order to accommodate the international stars, there are still major cricketing stars who have not taken part in the league as of yet.

ALSO READ Imran Khan Reveals Real Reason Behind Lack of Pakistan-India Cricket Series

Ramiz believes that PSL is on the right track and has the potential to become the top T20 league in the world. He stated that PSL has been extremely beneficial for Pakistan cricket and the league has become a brand of Pakistan. He stated that the franchises earned a record revenue during PSL 7 and things are looking bright for the future of the league.