Experts Compare Star Women Batter’s Cover Drive With Babar Azam [Video]

Pakistan all-format skipper, Babar Azam is regarded as the master of cover drive in the current era of cricket. Last year, International Cricket Council (ICC) had conducted a poll on their official Twitter account where Babar edged some top-class batters who play the best cover drive.

Some of the cricket commentators and experts see some similarities between Babar Azam’s drive and that of the South African women’s cricketer, Laura Wolvaardt. They consider Laura Wolvaardt as Babar Azam’s competitor when it comes to the best cover drive.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of Laura’s cover drive on their social media handle and compared it with that of Babar Azam. In a video, the South African right-handed batter Wolvaardt smashed a classical cover drive.

Laura scored 77 runs from 101 balls and helped her side to chase down the total against England in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 earlier today. While comparing her with Babar, Australia’s Megan Schutt said that her cover drive is a truly classical stroke.

Laura has represented South Africa in 68 ODIs and has scored 2,598 runs at an average of 44.8 while in 33 T20Is, she scored 588 runs at an average of 26.7.