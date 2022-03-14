Vivo’s First Ever Foldable Smartphone Appears in Hands-on Photos

We’ve been hearing about Vivo’s next-gen foldable tech for some time now, and recent leaks have finally given us our very first look at the upcoming foldable smartphone the X Fold. So far the smartphone has already appeared in many leaks and rumors, giving us an idea of what to expect from the device in terms of specs. However, now Vivo X Fold has appeared in some hands-on images.

Recently, the device was spotted in a Chinese subway station with a thick protective case meant to hide it from the eyes of the masses.

The images reveal, that the upcoming X Fold features a square-shaped inward folding screen and by the looks of it, there is no visible crease at the center of the panel, owing to the company’s complex hinge mechanism. The folding screen is also expected to be covered in ultra-thin glass (UTG).

According to previous rumors, the device is expected to support an 8″ QHD+ folding display offering a standard 120Hz refresh rate. While under the hood, it is expected to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a 4,600 mAh battery pack that supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is also expected to make use of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the handset will feature a quad-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens. It will also include a 48MP lens, a 12MP lens with 2x zoom, and an 8MP lens with 5x zoom. For now, no leaks or rumors have revealed any information regarding the selfie camera.

From what we’ve heard so far, the phone will debut next month. Given the approaching launch, we expect to hear more about this smartphone in the coming days.