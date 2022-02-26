Vivo’s X Note Spec Sheet Leaked Ahead of Launch

China’s 3C authority has recently approved an upcoming Vivo smartphone with model number V2170A. Previously, some of the key specifications of the smartphone surfaced online. Now, another tipster from China has claimed that this device will be debuting under the moniker Vivo X Note in the Chinese home market.

The tipster further revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone, saying that the device may ship with an 80W charger.

Vivo X Note specifications (Rumored)

In terms of the display, the handset is expected to support a massive 7″ Samsung AMOLED E5 display with slightly curved edges and a punch-hole cut-out, housing the selfie camera. The display will further offer a Quad HD+ resolution with a standard 120Hz refresh rate.

As of now, there is no information regarding the front camera of the new Vivo X Note. The back panel, however, is expected to house a quad-camera setup. This will be headlined by a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor supported by a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 12MP Sony IMX663 snapper, and an 8MP OV08A10 camera with 5x zoom.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while in terms of battery it is expected to come with a 5,000mAh unit that will support 80W charging. The X Note may debut as early as March.