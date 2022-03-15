Here’s When Ramadan 2022 Will Begin in Pakistan

The holy month of Ramadan is most likely to begin on Sunday, 3 April 2022, in Pakistan.

A renowned Saudi astronomer and moon-sighting expert, Dr. Abdullah Al-Musnad, has said that the Ramadan moon is expected to be sighted on 1 April or 29 Sha’ban in Saudi Arabia and the next day (2 April) in Pakistan.

“Therefore, the first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is most likely to fall on 2 April in Saudi Arabia, and 3 April in Pakistan,” he said.

According to Al-Musnad, a former Astronomy professor at the Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, the moon will be born at 9:24 am on 1 April. The crescent will be visible on the western horizon of Makkah for 16 minutes the same evening.

He noted that the visibility of the moon with a naked eye is conditional depending on the weather.

“If the atmosphere is overcast or cloudy, then it will be difficult to see the moon,” he said.

The professor added that the moon will not be visible in Pakistan as it will be the 28th of Sha’ban in the country.

“The crescent would not be visible in most parts of the world on the evening of 1 April, including Pakistan. It will be visible on the evening of 2 April,” he said.

However, the possibility of seeing the crescent through binoculars in some countries on the evening of 1 April cannot be ruled out, he added.