Punjab Offers Free Cancer Treatment on Sehat Card

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday announced that Punjab’s cancer hospitals are being empaneled in Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program.

The minister announced this while chairing a meeting to review facilities and services being offered to cancer patients at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME).

Special Secretary, Ajmal Bhatti, apprised the minister about steps taken in this regard, while experts from the public and private hospitals shared their suggestions.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to expedite work on the finalization of PC-1 of oncology centers in nine divisions.

“A state-of-the-art centralized nerve center is planned, and 12 cancer centers are being upgraded to control cases and facilitate patients,” Dr. Yasmin said.

The minister added that special courses for cancer technologists would be launched and cancer clinical guidelines would be issued.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the department would again review the progress on initiatives for cancer patients after ten days.

SH&ME Secretary, Ahmed Javed Qazi, Professor Mehmud Shaukat, Additional Secretary, Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Dr. Irfan, Dr. Sharifur Rehman, Dr. Kausar Bano, and many oncologists were present.