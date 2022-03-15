Karachi to Restore Model Police Stations to Tackle Surging Street Crimes

The Sindh Government has decided to restore Model Police Stations in Karachi. The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to tackle the rising street crimes in the city.

According to details, three model police stations will be set up by merging six existing police stations. Clifton Model Police Station will be established by combining Clifton Police Station and Boat Basin Police Station.

Ferozabad Model Police Station will be formed by merging Ferozabad Police Station and Bahadurabad Police Station while Liaquatabad Model Police Station will be set up by combining Supermarket Police Station and Liaquatabad Police Station.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon, had established Model Police Stations during his first stint in the provincial capital back in 2019. However, his successor Imran Yaqoob suspended the initiative immediately after assuming the office of AIG Karachi.

Criminals have taken over the streets in Karachi once again as thousands of cases of street crimes have been reported in the provincial capital since the turn of the year.

Karachi Police has taken a number of initiatives, including putting ankle monitors on street criminals for effectively tracking their movement, to tackle the surging crime rate.