Instagram Reveals Unique Feature for New Creators and Communities

Instagram recently unveiled a new feature called Enhanced Tags which is aimed towards new and marginalized creators whose contributions to the platform are often overshadowed by mainstream creators and artists.

In an official blog post, Instagram stated:

As creators collaborate, inspire each other and drive culture forward on Instagram, proper crediting has never been more important. This is especially crucial for marginalized and underrepresented creators and collaborators whose contributions are often behind the scenes. Today, we’re launching enhanced tags on Instagram to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work.

The Enhanced Tags feature will allow users to create a profile category that will appear in their People tag. Creators will be able to tag any artist they have collaborated with, along with their name and contributions.

Instagram claims that the main aim of the tag is to highlight the work of collaborators and showcase their talent. The social platform claimed:

Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture.

Enhanced Tags can be enabled by opening the Instagram app, creating a new post, and tapping on Next. Users can make an edit, create a caption, and then tag people as contributors. A Show Profile category is also available that highlights the creator category.