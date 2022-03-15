Shoaib Malik Responds to Debate About Auction Model for PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a keen interest in bringing top-class international players to PSL and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has suggested that moving from the draft to auction model is the only way to attract the biggest stars of the game.

While talking to CricWick, Malik who is the 4th on the list of leading run-scorers in PSL, said, “We have taken giant strides in making PSL better but if we have to take it to the IPL level then we should consider moving from the drafting to auction model to attract the biggest stars of the game.”

The veteran cricketer said that PSL has established its roots as a franchise-based league and now it is the need of the hour to bring some amendments in the way the tournament is played.

“I know IPL is a developed product and it started many years before PSL but I feel that we can now move towards this model to further increase the brand value. We can put a limitation on the salary cap or something but this is the need of the hour.”

While answering a question on the importance of star cricketers in PSL, Malik said that PSL has produced some quality bowlers in a short time but the batting department is still not up to the mark and especially the middle order needs some attention.

“I feel like when top international bowlers will be part of the league our batters will learn a lot more. Also, when our players will rub shoulders with quality batters it will help them to improve their game,” he added.