Zameen.com Organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, recently organized a Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Lahore and a large number of people attended the event.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

The event featured numerous real estate projects from Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including DB32, T Square, Pearl One Residencies, Zee Avenue, Amanah Noor Residence, Residence 15, Icon Valley Phase 2, J Heights, Gulberg City Centre, Sitara Serene Tower, Tower 18, Grand Square Mall, Al-Hayat Residencia, LV Heights, City Star Mall, Pace Circle, Tele Tower, Icon Homes, Defence View Apartments and Zameen Opal.

Special discounts were also offered to the attendees during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the main purpose behind the event was to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects under one roof.

He further said that Zameen had made incredible contributions to the world of Project Sales.

He added that the real estate industry had played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

During the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.