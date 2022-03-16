GROWTECH to Provide AgriTech Solutions to Khushhali Bank for Farmers

Khushhali Microfinance Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with GROWTECH Services, an agriculture technology company operating in Pakistan, under which the latter will provide technological solutions.

The agreement is aimed to overcome the agricultural challenges and meet the evolving needs of the farmers.

President Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtar, and Senior Executive GROWTECH Services, Shahnawaz Mahmood, signed the agreement.

The GROWTECH Services is working on a data-driven, scientific basis, led by its own team of experts and agronomists to remotely guide the farmer communities through their analytical advice and recommendations. GROWTECH has been providing its services to corporate farmers and individual growers across the country to achieve more sustainability and growth.

It has also developed an innovative digital Application, named: ‘GrowPak’ for performing multiple functions, such as agri-commerce by empowering the farmers to buy inputs and sell outputs.

Through this collaboration, farmers who are engaged with Khushhali Microfinance Bank will gain convenient access to state-of-the-art technologies provided by GROWTECH.

The digital platform also provides valuable services based on remote-sensing, to help resolve critical issues like agricultural land fertility, determination of areas infested by pests, crop health, and nutritional needs. It also recommends a more balanced use of fertilizers, pesticides, and supplements to enrich the soil and reduce the input cost.

GROWTECH will train and equip the Khushhali Microfinance Bank teams, through a dashboard for remote monitoring, while also offering financial access and lending services to farmers, through the lending services of KMBL and other banks.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghalib Nishtar stated Khushhali Microfinance Bank has a longstanding commitment to elevating the quality of life for the deprived masses, especially the agricultural sector which can be a major contributor towards food security, internationally. He said the synergy between the two entities will deploy the latest technologies, for more efficient cultivation.

Senior Executive GROWTECH said the company focuses on enhancing productivity and decreasing input costs for farmers to improve per acre yield across the country. He observed that this digital inclusion initiative ensures close interactions for comprehensive tech-advisory.