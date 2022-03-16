Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition is Launching Tomorrow

Former Huawei subsidiary Honor had launched the Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

Now, the company is all set to add a third model to the lineup, the Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition on March 17th in its Chinese home market. This model, which might get branded as Magic4 Ultimate Edition or Pro+ seems to be the signature model in the Honor Magic 4 lineup.

According to an official Weibo post by the company, Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition will come with some improvements over the earlier models.

It will come with a bigger primary camera when compared to the Magic4 Pro. Although we don’t have any official confirmation regarding the spec sheet of this upcoming handset, from what we’ve heard so far it is expected to outshine both the Magic4 and Magic4 Pro in several key areas apart from the camera setup.

There’s also no information regarding the RAM or internal memory configuration of the Magic4 Ultimate Edition or the color variants that the handset will be available in, for that matter.

Meanwhile, confirmation regarding the release of the upcoming Magic4 Ultimate Edition comes indirectly from China’s TENNA. Earlier, the agency had received three new Honor smartphone entries namely CMA-AN40 (Honor Magic4), VNE-AN00 (Honor Magic4 Pro), and LGE-AN20 (Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition).