Honor X8 Launches With 64MP Quad Cameras and Snapdragon 680

Honor has chosen to silently unveil its latest midranger for the Asian market. The phone is also expected to make its debut in the European and African markets in the coming weeks. Staying true to the X series moniker, X8 is a midranger to its core.

Design & Display

The Honor X8 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels, and a refresh rate of 90Hz, while measuring 163.4 x 74.7 x 7.45mm, weighing 177g.

It also includes a dual-4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device also features AI face unlock as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security.

The smartphone will be available in three different colors: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 680, the Honor X8 is equipped with 6GB RAM along with 2GB of virtual RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

The device boots Honor’s native Magic UI 4.2 on top of Android 11. However, the device does not support Google Play apps or services.

Camera

The X8 comes equipped with a 64MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device also has a 16MP selfie camera embedded inside a notch.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Honor claims that a charge of only 10-minutes is enough for 3 hours of video playback.

The pricing details and official launch dates have not been revealed by the company.

Honor X8 Specifications