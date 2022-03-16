Suzuki May Announce Huge Price Hike for Swift Soon

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) officially launched the new generation of Swift on 24 February after 11 years with a hefty price tag. After less than a month, the automaker is speculated to elevate the price of its flagship hatchback up to Rs. 300,000, according to autojournal.pk.

Suzuki had launched Swift GL manual (base variant) for Rs. 2.5 million, GL CVT (middle variant) for Rs. 2.7 million, and GLX CVT (top variant) for Rs. 2.9 million. After the hike, the mid variant will cost Rs. 3 million and the top variant will be priced at Rs. 3.2 million, which does not seem reasonable as there are better options available in that price range.

Although the brand claims to “serve the largest and underserved community of Pakistan” it may disappoint its customers with the alleged price hike, especially those who have recently booked the Swift. Keep in mind that this hasn’t been confirmed by Suzuki yet, so take it with a grain of salt.

The automaker wanted to price its flagship hatchback at Rs. 3 million but it decided otherwise and was lauded for keeping its price below Rs. 3 million at the launch ceremony.

An increase in Swift’s pricing may affect its sales and overall appeal as potential buyers may consider other sedans in the same price range.