TECNO Announces Launch of All-New Spark 8C in Pakistan

TECNO officials have announced the launch of the brand’s latest entry-level smartphone, Spark 8C, in Pakistan. The phone is set to be unveiled on March 23, 2022, for the local users.

Spark is TECNO’s best-selling and most sought-after device in the Pakistani market. With advanced technologies, pocket-friendly prices, and stylish design, Spark series has gathered a large customer base in the country.

The new Spark 8C is expected to come with the ‘Memory Fusion’ technology. This is designed to channel RAM operations that can expand the memory of 4+128GB to 7+128GB, and that of 3+64GB to 6+64GB.

This will enable users to expand RAM from 3GB to 6GB and 4GB to 7GB depending on the variant.

Moreover, the phone will come equipped with a 90Hz Dot Notch display, 13MP AI Clear Photography, and attractive designs. With the slogan #ShowYourSPARK, Spark 8C will be available in four stunning colors namely Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views on the upcoming launch, saying, “For Spark series, we focus on bringing the masses with the latest technology at economical prices.”

“The new Spark 8C comes with an amazing Expandable Memory Technology, a great step towards advancement where users can convert unused memory into additional RAM. This is the first time such technology is being introduced in an entry-level phone so we are optimistic about the consumer feedback,” he added.

The price for the new Spark 8C is yet to be confirmed but the phone will soon be available in both online and offline markets.

Follow TECNO’s official social media accounts for more updates.