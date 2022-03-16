Updated World Test Championship Points Table After Thrilling Pakistan-Australia Draw

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 16, 2022 | 5:59 pm

Pakistan and Australia maintained their spots in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after Pakistan managed to pull off an amazing draw in the second Test match.

Pakistan’s magnificent fourth innings helped them produce an epic draw as the team was on the brink of a defeat at National Stadium Karachi. Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, and Mohammad Rizwan played sensational knocks as they defied the Australian bowlers through the last two days of the match.

While both teams have lost some points in the table, they still stay at the coveted top two spots as they aim to qualify for the historic final next year.

Here is the updated WTC points table: (16 March 2022)

Team PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs
Australia 71.42 60 4 0 3 2*
Pakistan 61.11 44 3 1 2 3*
South Africa 60.00 36 3 2 0 2
India 58.33 77 6 3 2 4* 3
Sri Lanka 50.00 24 2 2 0 2
New Zealand 38.88 28 2 3 1 3
Bangladesh 25.00 12 1 3 0 2
West Indies 23.33 14 1 3 1 3* 2
England 11.67 14 1 6 3 3* 10

