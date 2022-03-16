Babar and Shafique Break Rahul Dravid’s Record

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, and opening batter Abdullah Shafique scripted history by facing the most deliveries by a pair in the 4th innings in a Test match. Previously, this record was held by Indian batters, Deep Dasgupta and Rahul Dravid.
Babar and Abdullah stitched together a magnificent 228 runs partnership during the 4th and 5th day of the second Test match which brought Pakistan back into the game.
Together they faced a total of 520 balls and scored 228 runs, breaking Deep Dasgupta and Rahul Dravid’s record where they face 500 deliveries and scored 171 runs.
|Pair
|Balls
|Runs
|Opposition
|Year
|Babar Azam – Abdullah Shafique (PAK)
|520
|228
|Australia
|2022
|Deep Dasgupta – Rahul Dravid (IND)
|500
|171
|South Africa
|2021
|Javed Omar – Nafees Iqbal (BAN)
|498
|133
|Zimbabwe
|2005
|Geoffrey Boycott – John Edrich (ENG)
|464
|161*
|Australia
|1971
|Nkrumah Bonner – Kyle Mayers (WI)
|442
|216
|Bangladesh
|2021
Meanwhile, Babar Azam has become the first Pakistani batter who stayed at the crease for more than 500 minutes in the 4th innings of a Test match while former Test cricketer, Shoaib Malik, had stayed on the wicket 488 minutes against Sri Lanka back in 2006.