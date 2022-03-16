Babar and Shafique Break Rahul Dravid’s Record

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, and opening batter Abdullah Shafique scripted history by facing the most deliveries by a pair in the 4th innings in a Test match. Previously, this record was held by Indian batters, Deep Dasgupta and Rahul Dravid.

Babar and Abdullah stitched together a magnificent 228 runs partnership during the 4th and 5th day of the second Test match which brought Pakistan back into the game.

Together they faced a total of 520 balls and scored 228 runs, breaking Deep Dasgupta and Rahul Dravid’s record where they face 500 deliveries and scored 171 runs.

Pair Balls Runs Opposition Year Babar Azam – Abdullah Shafique (PAK) 520 228 Australia 2022 Deep Dasgupta – Rahul Dravid (IND) 500 171 South Africa 2021 Javed Omar – Nafees Iqbal (BAN) 498 133 Zimbabwe 2005 Geoffrey Boycott – John Edrich (ENG) 464 161* Australia 1971 Nkrumah Bonner – Kyle Mayers (WI) 442 216 Bangladesh 2021

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has become the first Pakistani batter who stayed at the crease for more than 500 minutes in the 4th innings of a Test match while former Test cricketer, Shoaib Malik, had stayed on the wicket 488 minutes against Sri Lanka back in 2006.