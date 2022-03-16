Babar Azam Breaks 27-Year-Old Record of Former England Captain

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam has played a monumental knock against the number one Test side in the world in the second Test match. Babar has now scored the most runs by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match as he looks to guide Pakistan to an impressive draw.

Babar is currently playing on 190, defying odds to stand tall against a strong bowling unit. Babar broke the record held by former England captain, Michael Atherton who had scored an unbeaten knock of 185 against South Africa in 1995.

Highest scores by captains in 4th innings:

Player Team Runs Opposition Year Babar Azam Pakistan 188* Australia 2022 Michael Atherton England 185* South Africa 1995 Bevan Congdon New Zealand 176 England 1973 Don Bradman Australia 173* England 1948 Ricky Ponting Australia 156 England 2005

Pakistan’s all-format captain has played one of the most memorable knocks in Test cricket and has broken multiple batting records along the way. He has already played 404 deliveries and has stayed on the pitch for more than 530 minutes as he frustrates the Australian bowlers at National Stadium Karachi.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan have steadied the ship for Pakistan after Fawad Alam’s dismissal in the second session of the final day. Rizwan, who too has crossed the 50-run mark, has taken the charge to the Australian bowlers.