Utility Stores Deploy ERP Solutions for Inventory Management

Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) has successfully deployed the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system by uploading the inventory of its stores and warehouses during the last three days.

An official press release states that the organization halted its operations while the inventory enrollment process was completed all over Pakistan.

The digitalization of operations will improve demand and supply and increase customer convenience. According to the official statement, some features of the online inventory system include smooth inventory management, ease of decision making, better demand and supply management. The system will further improve the preparation and implementation of modern SOPs and ease the formulation of strategies to improve the overall performance of the organization through reports.

This digital transformation shall revolutionize the shopping process at USC, which will also further facilitate in provision of the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat program, along with government subsidies on five basic commodities, i.e., sugar, ghee, flour, pulses, and rice.

The statement reaffirms the commitment of the Utility Stores Corporation management to provide quality and affordable goods to its customers.